Billboard Names Stevie Wonder Greatest R&B Artist Of All Time

American singer, songwriter, Stevie Wonder has been ranked as the number one Greatest R&B Artist of All Time by Billboard staff.

New Telegraph reports that Billboard recently released its list of “The 75 Best R&B Artists of All Time.”

The publication explained that the ranking was based on vocal prowess, body of work, career longevity, industry achievements, game-changing influence, and enduring generational/cultural impact.

Following this, Stevie Wonder topped the list, followed by Aretha Franklin, Michael Jackson, Beyoncé, and Whitney Houston at numbers 2, 3, 4, and 5, respectively.

James Brown, Prince, Mariah Carey, R. Kelly, and Marvin Gaye complete the top 10.

Also on the list are Ray Charles (11), Usher (12), Sam Cooke (13), Curtis Mayfield (14), Isaac Hayes (15), Mary J. Blige (16), Janet Jackson (17), Al Green (18), Smokey Robinson (19), and Otis Redding (20).

Popular stars like Chris Brown, Erykah Badu, Diana Ross, Alicia Keys, Babyface, Toni Braxton, Frank Ocean, Brandy, SZA, Rihanna, The Weeknd, Lauryn Hill, and John Legend rank at 26, 28, 29, 33, 35, 36, 37, 41, 44, 46, 47, 48, and 50, respectively.

