May 30, 2023
Facebook Twitter
Billboard Chart: Rema Sets To Surpass S/African Legend, Masekela’s Record

Nigerian sensational afrobeat star, Divine Ikubor, popularly known as Rema, is edging closer to equaling late South African music legend, Hugh Masekela’s record for the highest-charting African song on the US Billboard Hot 100 chart.

The singer did a remix version of his hit song ‘Calm Down,’ which featured American singer Selena Gomez, which has hit a new peak at Number 4 on this week’s Hot 100 chart, which is a Nigerian record.

With this feat, Rema now has the second-highest charting song on the Hot 100 by an African artist in history.

Recalls that Rema ‘Calm Down’ surpassed’Essence’ which peaked at number 9 last year, leading Wizkid’s record as the highest charting Nigerian artist in US Billboard Hot 100 chat history.

However, ‘Calm Down’ is projected to hit a new peak next week.

Meanwhile, Wizkid and Tems have reached number one on the Hot 100 chart but as guests and not lead acts.

