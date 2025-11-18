Bill To Repeal Ministry Of Finance Incorporated Act Passes 2nd Reading In Senate

The Senate on Tuesday passed for second reading a bill seeking to repeal the Ministry of Finance Incorporated (MOFI) Act of 1959 and re-enact the Ministry of Finance Incorporated Act, 2025.

The bill, sponsored by Senator Sani Musa (APC–Niger), aims to establish a more modern, transparent, and professionally driven framework for MOFI. Its passage followed the presentation and debate on its general principles during plenary.

In his lead debate, Musa said the 65-year-old Act, establishing MOFI as the federal government’s investment holding company, was outdated and no longer suitable for Nigeria’s current economic realities or global investment standards.

He noted that under the existing law, MOFI functions merely as a passive custodian of government assets and lacks the authority, governance structure, and institutional capacity required for effective asset management.

“As a result, the federation continues to lose significant revenue due to poor ownership structures and weak oversight mechanisms. This bill seeks to transform MOFI from a dormant custodian into a strategic, professional, and transparent institution capable of driving national wealth creation,” he said.

According to him, the new bill would align MOFI with modern investment-governance practices by establishing a competent board of directors, mandating annual external audits, and ensuring transparent reporting.

The bill also seeks to empower MOFI to actively manage federal assets, invest domestically and internationally, enter into public–private partnerships, and utilise innovative financial instruments such as securitisation, bond issuance, and special purpose vehicles. It further mandates that all MOFI investments comply with environmental, social, and governance (ESG) standards.

Musa said the legislation would redirect investments into high-impact sectors, including technology, agriculture, manufacturing, and infrastructure, reducing reliance on oil revenue and creating new economic opportunities.

“The MOFI Act of 1959 is no longer fit for purpose. Its narrow mandate, weak governance structure, and limited transparency undermine Nigeria’s ability to generate value from public assets,” he added.

Comparing global models, Musa cited Singapore’s Temasek Holdings, valued at over $382 billion and Norway’s $1.4 trillion Sovereign Wealth Fund as examples of strong governance, transparency, and performance. He said the proposed reforms were inspired by such models and would help Nigeria transition to a diversified, asset-driven economy.

Senator Abdullahi Yahaya (APC–Kebbi) described the bill as timely, suggesting the Senate consider merging the MOFI Act with the Sovereign Wealth Fund Act to avoid duplication and streamline the management of federal investments.

Senator Adetokunbo Abiru (APC–Lagos) said the bill was long overdue and urged MOFI to develop a comprehensive database of all federal government investments at home and abroad.

Senator Abdul Ningi (PDP–Bauchi) commended the bill as a landmark piece of legislation, noting that the MOFI Act had remained unchanged for 66 years.

Senate President Godswill Akpabio subsequently referred the bill to the Senate Committee on Finance for further legislative work, with instructions to report back in four weeks.