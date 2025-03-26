Bill To Strip VP, Govs, Deputies Of Immunity Passes Second Reading

Share

On Wednesday, a bill seeking to strip Vice Presidents, Governors and Deputy Governors of immunity passed second reading at the House of Representatives.

New Telegraph reports that the bills are to remove the immunity conferred on the Vice Presidents, Governors, and their deputies to curb corruption, eradicate impunity, and enhance accountability in public office.

The constitutional amendment bill, which scaled through second reading during plenary, was sponsored by the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) lawmaker from Rivers State, Solomon Bob.

According to him, the bill seeks to promote accountability in public office by removing the immunity currently granted to the vice president, governors, and their deputies.”

It was further gathered that forty-two constitutional amendment bills also scaled second reading in the House of Representative which include:

Bill for an Act to alter the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, 1999, to qualify the immunity conferred on the president, remove the immunity conferred on the vice president, governors, and their deputies, to curb corruption, eradicate impunity, and enhance accountability in public office.

A Bill for an Act to alter the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, 1999 to separate the offices of the Attorney-General of the Federation, Attorney-General of a state from the offices of the Minister of Justice of the Federal Government and Commissioner for Justice of the Government of a state.

Also, the Bill for an Act to alter the provisions of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, 1999, to grant citizenship rights to spouses of women from Nigeria, specify the minimum number of youths and women that may be appointed into specific offices.

