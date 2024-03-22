Bill To Increase UBEC Funding Scales Second Reading

The Chairman House Committee on Basic Education and Services, Bako Useni, has said a Bill for the amendment of the Universal Basic Education Commission, UBEC, Act to increase its funding from the consolidated revenue from 2% to 4% has passed the second reading in the House of Representatives.

Useni made the disclosure during the committee’s oversight function at the Digital Resource Center built by UBEC in Abuja, to aid the training of teachers on digital education.

The Bill sponsored by Mukhtar Shagaya to increase revenue accruing to UBEC from 2% to 4%, was said to have gained easy acceptance by the 10th Assembly, given the urgent need by the country to increase financial resources to the Basic education subsector.