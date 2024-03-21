Bill To Increase UBEC Funding Passes Second Reading

A bill seeking the amendment of the Universal Basic Education Commission (UBEC) Act from the consolidated revenue of 2 to 4 per cent has passed the second reading in the House of Representatives.

The Chairman, House Committee on Basic Education and Services, Honourable Bako Useni disclosed this on Thursday during the oversight by the Committee at the Digital Resource Center built by UBEC in Abuja.

New Telegraph reports that the centre was built for the training of teachers on digital education in Nigeria.

Bako said the 10th Assembly saw the need to increase financial resources to the Basic education sub-sector for set objectives to be further met, hence the amendment of the bill sponsored by Honourable Muktar Shagaya.

“The amendment bill which passed the second reading yesterday (Wednesday) when concluded will make UBEC stronger. “Since UBEC was established in 2024 to date, a lot has been achieved. However, the House felt that if UBEC is motivated with more funding, it will go a long way in achieving more of what it has achieved.

READ ALSO:

“It was on this basis that one of us, Honourable Mukhtar Shagaya proposed an amendment to the UBEC Act to increase funding to UBEC from 2% to 4%/from the consolidated revenue fund.”

He said the committee is happy with the resource center, saying it has always been the desire of the committee to ensure that newer dimensions are introduced to the basic education sector in Nigeria.

“It is going to bring a new approach to basic education in Nigeria. It is going to improve teachers’ training and content,” he said. Also speaking, the Executive Secretary of the UBEC, Dr. Hamid Bobboyi said the center is making an effort to move digital education in Nigeria to the next level. Bobboyi said that it was gladdening to have taken the House Committee members on a tour of the facilities of the center, which includes: the digital Museum, Library, Artificial Intelligence Center, the Studio, Micro-labs, lecture halls, accommodation among others.

“It is fruitful to bring the Honourable members to come and see what UBEC is doing in the area of digital education in the Basic education sub-sector of the country.

“The facility will ensure that our teachers are trained on the new pedagogy. We have brought in many teachers, school administrators, and quality assurance officers,” Bobboyi said.