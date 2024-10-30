Bill To Establish FMC In Lagos Scales Second Reading

Share

The House of Representatives has passed for a second reading a bill seeking the establishment of a Federal Medical Centre (FCM) in Lagos State.

The bill is titled, “A bill for an Act to amend the FMC Act and establish the Federal Medical Centre, Orile, Lagos State and for Related Matters.”

The proposed legislation was sponsored by the member representing Surulere II Federal Constituency, Lanre Okunlola.

According to Okunlola, there are huge number of persons living in Lagos necessitates the need for the establishment of more healthcare institutions.

He noted, “Lagos State, with its booming population and diverse demographics, face a critical shortage of accessible, high-quality healthcare.

“Existing tertiary institutions are stretched beyond capacity, struggling to meet the demands of a dynamic and cosmopolitan population.

“The establishment of a Federal Medical Centre in Orile presents a transformative solution. This strategically located centre can serve as a powerful decongestant.

“Alleviating the immense pressure on existing facilities and significantly improving the overall healthcare ecosystem across the region.”

