Bill To Establish Fed Varsity Of Agriculture In Ute-Okpu, Delta Passes Second Reading

The members of the House of Representatives on Friday passed the bill seeking to establish the Federal University of Agriculture in Ute-Okpu, Delta State the second reading after scaling the first hurdle.

The bill, sponsored by Hon. Philip Agbese was unanimously adopted by the House and scaled the first reading on July 13, 2023.

The motion to read the bill was seconded by the member representing Bursari/Geidam/ Yunusari Lawal Shettima Ali while Ghali Mustafa Tijani, representing Ghaya Federal Constituency supported the debate.

It was subsequently referred to the House Committees on Agriculture and Colleges for further action.

In his submission, the Deputy Spokesman of the House said: “Nations are returning to the farm to boost their economy. In our darling country, petroleum can no longer sustain us. If agriculture is the way forward, then the focus should be on establishing world-class institutions of learning.

“The potential benefit of this proposed institution can never be overemphasized. Over 90 percent of the people of Ute-Okpu and neighbouring communities are farmers hence the need to promote and enlighten them and Nigerians as a whole on current best practices.

“The Federal University of Agriculture Ute-Okpu, Delta State, when established will conduct education, research, and environmental monitoring and assessment in collaboration with other world-class institutions.

“Through a focus on the interaction between humans, animals, and ecosystems and the responsible use of natural resources, the proposed university will contribute to sustainable societal development and good living conditions on our planet.

“More importantly, this institution will prepare young citizens as a workforce and for leadership in a diverse, global, and technology-driven environment. The next generation will be tilled towards agriculture and not oil and gas, guaranteeing diversification of the economy.

“For a knowledge-based economy, the proposed university will become a key element of innovation systems both as a creator of new knowledge and ideas based on research and as a provider of human capital.”