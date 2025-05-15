Bill To Establish Agency For Malaria Eradication Scales Second Reading In Senate

Share

The Senate on Thursday passed for second reading a bill seeking to establish the National Agency for Malaria Eradication (NAME), an initiative aimed at addressing Nigeria’s alarming malaria burden through a coordinated national response.

The bill, titled “A Bill for an Act to Establish the National Agency for Malaria Eradication and for Related Matters, 2025 (SB. 172),” was sponsored by Senator Ned Nwoko (APC, Delta North) and presented during plenary.

Leading the debate on the general principles of the bill, Senator Nwoko cited the World Health Organisation’s 2024 report, which revealed that Nigeria accounted for over 184,000 out of 600,000 annual global malaria deaths—the highest in the world.

Describing the situation as a national emergency, the lawmaker emphasized that malaria is not only a public health crisis but also a structural challenge that undermines maternal health, economic productivity, and national development.

According to Nwoko, malaria is responsible for approximately 11% of maternal deaths in Nigeria and contributes significantly to miscarriages, infant deaths, stillbirths, and severe anaemia.

He stressed that beyond the human toll, the disease exacts a steep economic cost, including the loss of millions of productive man-hours, declining business output, and growing pressure on the healthcare system.

The proposed agency, he said, would be a centralized, autonomous institution responsible for coordinating the country’s malaria eradication efforts. Its mandate would include formulating and implementing national policies, facilitating inter-agency and multi-sectoral collaboration, managing resources transparently, and supporting vaccine development and genetic innovations.

Senator Nwoko criticized the current structure for malaria control in Nigeria, calling it fragmented and ineffective. He noted that while the National Malaria Elimination Programme (NMEP) lacks operational capacity, the National Primary Healthcare Development Agency (NPHCDA) has limited reach.

“A fragmented structure cannot confront a mutating threat,” he said. “We need a unified, science-driven, and legislatively backed institution with the singular mandate to end malaria in Nigeria.”

Referencing the global response to the COVID-19 pandemic, Nwoko questioned the perceived global inaction on malaria. “If malaria were endemic to Europe or North America, we would not still be grappling with it a century later,” he asserted.

The bill drew cross-party support from lawmakers including Senators Victor Umeh (LP, Anambra Central), Ede Dafinone (APC, Delta Central), Babangida Oseni (APC, Jigawa North West), and Onyewuchi Francis (LP, Imo East), who all hailed the initiative as bold and long overdue.

Following deliberation, the Deputy President of the Senate, Senator Barau Jibrin (APC, Kano North), referred the bill to the Senate Committee on Health for further legislative action. The committee is expected to submit its report within four weeks.

