Bill To Create PM Office Scales Second Reading At Reps

A bill for an Act to alter the provisions of the 1999 Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria to provide for the office of the Prime Minister as Head of Government and the office of President as Head of State passed a second reading in the House of Representatives on Thursday, March 27.

New Telegraph reports that the bill, which will also provide a framework for the mode of election to the said offices, is among 32 Constitution amendment bills that scaled second reading during plenary.

Also among the bills is a bill for an Act to alter the provisions of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, 1999, to provide for specific seats for women in the national assembly and state houses of assembly.

Another bill to reduce the lengthy period for the determination of pre-election petition matters to provide for the establishment of pre-election tribunals for pre-election matters and regulate the process of suspending a member of the National Assembly from legislative duties was also considered.

A bill for an Act to alter the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, 1999, to review the requirements that qualify persons to be elected as president and vice-president of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, governors and deputy governor, passed second reading as well.

A bill for an act to alter the provisions of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, 1999, to review the status of the Federal Capital Territory as regards the election of the president of the Federal Republic of Nigeria and bills for the creation of Wan State and Gobir State also passed second reading.

This brings the total number of Constitution Amendment Bills passed so far through second reading to 113.

