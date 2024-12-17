Bill To Ban Use Of Foreign Currencies Scales First Reading At Senate

Share

On Tuesday, the bill seeking to prohibit the use of foreign currency in Nigeria scaled first reading in the 10th Senate.

New Telegraph recalls that the bill, titled “A Bill for an Act to Alter the Central Bank of Nigeria Act, 2007, No. 7, to Prohibit the Use of Foreign Currencies for Remuneration and Other Related Matters,” was sponsored by the Chairman of the Senate Committee on Reparations and Repatriation, Senator Ned Nwoko.

The proposed legislation is aimed at ensuring all payments including salaries and other transactions are done using the local currency, naira.

Nwoko while proposing the bill said the widespread use of foreign currencies in the country’s financial system undermines the value of the Naira, which he said, perpetuates economic challenges.

The lawmaker described the use of the Dollar, Pound Sterling, and other foreign currencies for transactions in Nigeria as a colonial relic that continues to hinder Nigeria’s economic independence.

