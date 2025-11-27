Bill To Amend Nigerian Army University Act Passes Second Reading In Senate

A bill seeking to amend the Act establishing the Nigerian Army University, Biu, in Borno State, passed second reading in the Senate on Thursday.

The proposed legislation scaled the second reading after senators debated its general principles.

Sponsor of the bill, Senator Ali Ndume (APC, Borno South), clarified the key areas the amendment seeks to address. He explained that the bill proposes to replace the Chief of Army Staff with the President, Commander-in-Chief, as the Visitor to the university, in line with standard practice for federal universities.

Ndume further noted that the amendment seeks to strip the Nigerian Army of the power to appoint the chairman of the university’s governing board.

He said this adjustment became necessary following President Bola Tinubu’s recent appointment of a governing board chairman for the institution.

“So, the amendment is necessary to make the required adjustments to reflect the original Act in view of recent developments,” Ndume said.