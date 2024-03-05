Bill To Amend NASS Library Trust Fund Scales Second Reading

A Bill for an Act to amend the National Assembly Library Trust Fund, on Tuesday, scaled second reading in the Senate.

The Bill passed a second reading following the consideration of the proposal, during which lawmakers made contributions to the lead debate presented by the Senate Leader, Senator Opeyemi Bamidele, who also sponsored the bill.

The Bill is titled: “A Bill for an Act to amend the National Assembly Library Trust Fund Amendment Act No 11 of 2022.

Leading debate on the bill, Bamidele said that it was designed to change the name to National Assembly Library and Resource Centre to vie for an Additional Source of Funds for the Centre.

He noted that the bill would eliminate the Ambiguity in the Chairmanship Position of the Governing Council and streamline the Functions of the Governing Council and the Office of the Director-General.

According to him, the legislation will also provide for the application of the Funds of the Centre to set up the National Assembly Museum and for Related Matters 2024.

He said that the “pivotal legislation” sought not only to modernise but also to enhance the very essence of the legislative institute.

“It represents a significant step in our commitment to fostering knowledge dissemination, preserving our legislative heritage and advancing our democratic values.

“The bill proposes to change the National Assembly Library Trust Fund to the National Assembly Library Resource Centre.”

Bamidele said that the change was more than a name alteration adding that it symbolised a shift toward inclusivity, accessibility and the recognition of the evolving need of Nigeria’s greatest institute.

“Furthermore, the establishment of the museum is a groundbreaking initiative that will serve as a repository of our legislative history, testimony to our democratic journey.”

Opposing the bill, Senate Eyinnaya Abaribe (APGA-Abia) said “At this age and at this time when the President has already directed the implementation of the Oronsaye report, which means we have to consolidate things.

“What’s the difference between the National Institute for Legislative and Democratic Studies (NILDS) and particularly the Library and Resource Centre? Because of my opinion NILDS, it was also a repository of the same resources that we are doing now. So rather than have two agencies as long as we would like to, why can’t we merge both agencies?”

Speaking in support of the bill, Senator Neda Imasuen (LP-Edo) said “For an institution like ours, yes it is developing, but we are

also hoping that it is a developmental stride that will grow.

“The institution will grow to an extent that other countries around us, students of universities, will find it a resource centre for research and it will deepen our democracy.”

In his remarks, the President of the Senate, Godswill Akpabio, who reacted to Abaribe’s position, said “Your prayer is very futuristic. What we have right now is a trust fund.

“This was an act of parliament enacted last year. So realising the difficulty of operating under trust fund, they have come before us to have a change of name to National Assembly Library and Resource Centre. Let’s have the library and research centre and thereafter, we look at their functionalities and we see whether they need to come together as one.”

After the debate, Bamidele moved a motion for the bill to be considered next legislative day which is Wednesday, March 6.

“In compliance with Senate Rule 80 (1) of the Senate Standing Orders 2022, as amended, I move that the bill be referred to the Committee of the Whole to be taken on the next legislative day.”

The motion was seconded by the Minority Leader, Senator Abba Moro.