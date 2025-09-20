Bill Reserving Seats For Women For Inclusive Governance, Not Tokenism –Kalu

The Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives, Hon. Benjamin Kalu, has said that the bill seeking to create reserved seats for women in the National and State Houses of Assembly is not an act of tokenism but a pursuit to increase women’s political representation for a more inclusive governance and equitable society.

Kalu, who also chairs the House Committee on Constitution Review, stated this while delivering his remarks at a special dialogue series on the reserved seats bill, hosted by Emerge Women Development Initiative, tagged ‘SheThePeople’. Represented by his Chief of Staff, Sam Hart, the deputy speaker noted that the bill is proof of a collective commitment to encourage women’s inclusion in governance.

He said that the event, themed “Deepening the Conversation, Accelerating Women’s Representation in Governance,” calls for reflection on the journey embarked upon and determination to ensure that women’s voices are not only heard but amplified in the halls of governance.

To accelerate progress, he called for candid conversations and more advocacy to dismantle systemic barriers that hinder women’s full participation. He commended women who have broken barriers and impacted society, reaffirming the commitment of the parliament to continue the work they started, to advocate vigorously for policies that will see women not as tokens, but as partners in governance.

He said: “This event is not just a moment in time, but a movement toward justice, equality, and empowerment. The theme compels us to reflect on the journey we have embarked upon, a journey marked by courage, resilience, and determination to ensure that women’s voices are not only heard but amplified in the halls of power.

“The Reserved Seats Bill, HB 1349, sponsored by me and co-sponsored by some members of the House, is a legislative effort that seeks to carve out a dedicated space for women in our governance structures. As Chairman of the Constitution Review Committee, I believe it is essential to examine the provisions of our Constitution and ensure that they promote gender equality and women’s empowerment.”