Bill On Diaspora Voting Scales Second Reading

On Wednesday, the bill to amend the constitution and provide for diaspora voting scaled 2nd reading in the House of Representatives.
The bill, co-sponsored by the Speaker, Abbas Tajudeen and Sodeeq Abdullahi, seeks to amend the 2022 Electoral Act and provide opportunities for Nigerians in Diaspora to vote.
The bill was passed for a second reading in July and had been referred to the Committee on Electoral Matters for further legislative action.
However, after scaling the second reading, it has been referred to the constitution amendment committee for further legislative action.
