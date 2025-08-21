Bill Gates Lauds Gov Inuwa’s Innovative Health Sector Reforms In Gombe

Global philanthropist and Chairman of the Gates Foundation, Mr Bill Gates, has lauded Gombe State for its groundbreaking reforms in the health sector, describing the state’s approach as inspiring and results-driven.

In a personal letter to the State Government, addressed through the Executive Secretary of the Gombe State Contributory Healthcare Management Agency and the Chief Executive of Human Capital Managers Nigeria Limited, Mr Gates expressed deep appreciation for the state’s innovative leadership and commitment to improving health outcomes for its citizens.

“I was impressed by Gombe’s problem-solving mindset and commitment to achieving results,” Gates wrote following a recent high-level meeting in Abuja.

He specifically noted the state’s emphasis on stakeholder engagement and strategic governance as foundational to its success.

According to him, the health sector transformation in Gombe State is a clear example of how visionary leadership can deliver measurable impact through thoughtful planning and technical execution.

One of the standout innovations praised by Gates is the Human Resource for Health (HRH) biometric attendance platform, a homegrown digital solution designed to enhance data-driven decision-making by improving staff attendance tracking and resource allocation.

Bill Gates described the platform as a compelling example of a state-led programme that optimises resource use by leveraging real-time data.

“The HRH biometric attendance platform is a compelling example of a state-led initiative to improve data availability for decision-making to optimise your resources,” the letter reads.

Gates also expressed appreciation for the detailed demonstration prepared by the Gombe team during the meeting and acknowledged the effort made by key officials.

“Your leadership and innovation are remarkable,” he noted, adding that he would continue to monitor the progress in Gombe with great interest.

This recognition from one of the foremost global health advocates affirms Gombe State’s strong commitment to advancing Universal Health Coverage through sustainable systems and innovative solutions.

Governor Mahammadu Inuwa Yahaya has consistently emphasised his administration’s resolve to improve health outcomes by prioritising transparency, efficiency and equitable access to quality care.

Through GoHealth and other relevant agencies, the Gombe State Government remains resolute in its collaboration with both local and international stakeholders to expand and sustain progress in the health sector and promote inclusive development.