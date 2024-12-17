Bill Gate, Sasakawa, Kano Govt Save Farmers From Kidney, Cancer Effects

Share

Following the effects of Kidney Problems among Kano Farmers as a result of the misapplication of Farming Chemicals, the Kano State Government in collaboration with Bill Gate Foundation and Sasakawa Global 2000, have commenced training of farmers on how to guide against the problems.

Already, Agricultural Experts under the Kano State Agricultural Development Project (KSADP) who graduated from the combined chemical application training programs, Sasakawa and Bill Gate Foundation, have commenced training of farmers in the Kura Local Government Area on the proper application of chemicals in their vegetables.

The programme is also aimed at educating the farmers on the dangers of irregular use of chemicals on their crops, which causes kidney failure, cancer and other diseases.

One of the experts, Malam Danasabe Dangambo Karfi, who is a trained Community Based Facilitator(CBF), Karfi Cluster, said in Imawa town that hundreds of Farmers are now educated on how to apply Chemicals on their Farms wearing Kits as against the previous traditional means.

He said the exercise was prompted by the outbreak of some diseases such as cancer, liver disease and kidney diseases caused by improper application of chemicals on crops by farmers.

He said the diseases were noticed in Kura, Garin Malam and Bunkure Local government areas of Kano State, where irrigation farming is taking place.

“We noticed that the farmers were applying chemicals on their crops, especially vegetables irregularly, and taking them to the market like that. This practice is very hazardous to the health of the consumers.

“Before our intervention, the farmers didn’t know how to spray; they didn’t know the rate of calibration per hectare; they didn’t know the rate of chemicals to buy per hectare, and they didn’t have the system of knowing the proper amount of money they would spend per hectare, which is very important,” he said.

This, the expert said, prompted them to gather the farmers under a programme called Training of the Trainer(TOT) to teach them the proper use of the agrochemicals.

He said they replicated the exercise at such social functions as weddings and naming ceremonies, adding that positive results are being recorded.

“Thank God, the initiative is yielding positive results as the farmers are now aware of the dangers of irregular use of chemicals on their vegetables, and the prevalence of the diseases the practice had caused has now reduced drastically,” he said.

Some of the farmers, Alhaji Amadu Ibrahim Imawa and Abba Sani Imawa commended KSADP and Sasakawa Project for imparting them with the new agricultural techniques, including proper use of chemicals.

They confirmed that the new methods had increased their yields and made the vegetables safe for consumption as a result of the proper application of chemicals.

