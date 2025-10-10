Bill For Creation Of Ibadan State Passes 2nd Reading

A bill for an Act to alter the constitution to provide for the creation of Ibadan State has passed a second reading in the House of Representatives.

The bill, sponsored by Abbas Adigun (PDPOyo), was considered and passed at plenary on Thursday. Leading the debate on the bill, Adigun argued that while Enugu and Kaduna, once capitals of the former Eastern and Northern regions respectively, had since become states, Ibadan had not.

According to him, the bill represents a monumental step towards equitable development through federalism and the realisation of the long-held aspiration of the people of Ibadan.

The lawmaker argued that Ibadan has the population and landmass to become a state, maintaining that one local government in Ibadan is bigger than three council areas, put together, in some states. Deputy Speaker Benjamin Kalu, who presided over the plenary, referred the bill to the committee on constitution review for further legislative action.