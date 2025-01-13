Bilesanmi: Lack Of Engagement, Collaboration Bane Of Telecoms Challenges

Share

The President, Association of Telephone Cable TV and Internet Subscribers of Nigeria (ATCIS), Prince Sina Bilesanmi, in this interview with Abolaji Adebayo, speaks on poor development of the telecoms sector in Nigeria due to lack of collaboration among stakeholders

What is your position on telecoms sector in term of development in 2024?

The development was poor in 2024. The sector did not reach pass mark of 40 per cent. The reason is that subscribers did not get value for their money, they didn’t enjoy the services provided by the operators.

As for us, we will rate the development in the sector based on the quality of services and quality of experience. In 2024 it got worst.

The sector did not improve since the telecoms operators and their associations refused to come together to make open what their challenges were, they preferred lobbying the government to cover their atrocities and challenges.

They thought they could get the headway by lobbying instead of crying out for their customers to see and help in seeking government’s intervention since whatever they do in the sector is for the benefit of the subscribers, their customers.

They refused to carry along their customers in finding solutions to their challenges and that was one of the reasons the sector did not develop. There are two associations for the operators, though one is trying, the other is not matured, I can boldly say that.

It is not properly constituted and it is posing problem for the sector. I must tell you, the subscribers have not been enjoying the services rendered by the operators, and we cannot rate them high while they are performing below average in tern of customers’ satisfaction.

Looking at the sector as a whole, did the government make any contribution to its development in 2024?

Well, I think the NCC, the Nigerian Communications Commission, is the only regulatory body and it is performing to the best of its capacity. But to be factual, the government did not contribute substantially to the development of the sector.

In term of infrastructure, it failed. The government did not also provide level playground for the operators to operate. What this present administration is lacking is collaboration and cooperation among the stakeholders.

Yes, government has a role to play in term of infrastructure, policy and level playground for all operators.

The government is not giving the telecom operators what they need, the operators too believe they could get it from the government without the involvement of the subscribers, they think they can do it alone and that’s why they are not carrying the subscribers associations along.

They should have been using the subscribers to get what they want from the government but they refused to do that and that’s why their challenges persist and they continue to fail to move the sector forward.

They are investors though, they should have studied the environment before bringing their investments here, nonetheless, when challenges pop up at any point in time, they must involve the subscribers who are the direct receivers of their services to get their challenges resolved especially those that concern the government.

But I believe some of them are now seeing the impact of the advocacy by the subscribers associations. It is obvious that government is lacking in infrastructure and facility provision, though it did not start from this present administration, we can still change the narratives if we all collaborate.

Are there policies made by the government that are affecting the subscribers directly, either negatively or positively?

Yeah, the NCC is the regulatory body saddled with the responsibility to protect the consumers’ rights and as well creating a level playground for the operators to operate seamlessly.

And that’s why it came up with various policies and initiatives especially those that are to safeguard the consumers’ rights but the operators were cutting conners; they were trying to sabotage those policies to their own advantages at the expense of the consumers, and that is why they have different categories of tariff plans just to cheat the subscribers.

But as a subscribers association, we are making effort to stop that system which they believe should continue.

As an association advocating consumers’ rights, are you being carried along in policy making by the government?

Thank you for that question. Honestly, the subscribers were not carried along in decision making. We were not involved in policy making by the government, the policies that affect us directly or indirectly.

But we appreciate the President Bola Ahmed Tinubu led administration. The administration has recognised the importance of our association in making decision that affect us, subscribers.

In the past, we were not involved, but the former NCC EVC, Prof. Umar Danbatta also made way for us. He gave us the avenue to be part of ICAF.

Under this present administration, our association was given a slot in ICAF, that was August, 2023. But still, the subscribers association has not been well represented in the policy making. We believe this time around, we will be given the access.

How do you rate the telecoms operators in terms of satisfying their customers?

As I early said, they performed very low, below the pass mark. In 2024 and even before the year 2024, the subscribers have not been enjoying the services of all the telcoms service providers in Nigeria.

We have continually complained about this but nothing has been done to improve their services. The new NCC EVC, Dr. Aminu Maida, through last year, since he assumed office has been advocating quality of experience for the subscribers with the thinking that if the quality of services is improved by the telecoms service providers, their customers would have quality of experience.

Though the four major telecommunications operators in the country are culpable, the acclaimed giant among the four, the MTN, is not doing well at all, I must tell you this. Almost every subscriber to the network complain daily. Glo is better than others in data service.

We understand that 9mobile is rated below them all but it could surpass them in service quality if it puts in place the needed investments and management, forget about the number of subscribers claimed by each network as published by the NCC.

Despite the fact that its services are poor, MTN is still in the forefront of requesting approval for 100 per cent increase in tariffs.

We, as a body advocating for changes, are not going to subscribe to their threats. If they shut down, we will patronise others.

However, we hope they will all improve the quality of their services this year so that we can support them in their agitations and requests from the government.

There are many challenges faced by the operators, do the subscribers see these challenges as ripple effect on them?

Yes, they face challenges especially the infrastructure challenge, the policy, taxes, and what have you. These have been affecting the subscribers indirectly because they (the operators) would have to put the effect of all these on the subscribers since we are the one receiving the services directly.

That is why I said the telcos are their own problems, they think they could achieve their aims alone, they think they could get the solutions to their challenges alone, they think they could get their requests from the government alone without involving the subscribers.

If they want the government to listen to them and do anything for them, they must involve the subscribers.

That’s why I said they need to engage the subscribers, enlighten them on their demands, and involve them in achieving their aims. The subscribers associations’ advocacy could force the government to do what the operators want for them.

We have done this many times and they have seen the result, but their arrogance is killing them. Let them involve us and some of the challenges would be solved.

When the government wanted to introduced a new 5% excise duty on telecoms services, we cried out against the policy and the government reverted it.

We can still do the same if the telcos are ready to collaborate with us, the Association of Telephone Cable TV and Internet Subscribers of Nigeria (ATCIS).

Are you saying the telcos do not partner with the subscribers’ association?

Not at all, maybe they see us as their enemy which is not true. We have to defend the rights of the subscribers who are our members. Every subscriber to any of the network is our member, once you use any network to make call, use data or send SMS, you belong to ATCIS.

While we defend the rights of the subscribers, we also make efforts to see that MonDAY, january 13, 2025 NEW TELEGRAPH the operators get enabling environment by advocating for their needs too from the government.

But I could see that one of the two associations of the telecom operators is not matured, the other one is truing but one of them is not matured.

If they can change their ways this time around and see us as partner but not as enemy, they will enjoy their operations and the effects will be felt by their customers.

Thank God since we have been doing our advocacy activities, none of them can boost of sponsoring us neither did we get any financial support from the government, but we will not stop to fight for the rights of the subscribers.

The issue of tariff increase is gaining momentum, do you see any justification for the increase as requested by the operators?

Yes and no to the question. To be factual, there is a need for them to increase their tariffs considering the cost of production but before they make any move to increase the tariffs, they have to engage the subscribers.

We need to sit down together and agree on the percentage to be increased. All the stakeholders are supposed to critically look at the factors that warrant the increase and see if genuinely there is need for the increase, we will now agree and make the government and the subscribers understand the reason for the increase, but the telcos are not doing this, they believe they can just increase the tariffs as they want.

On the other hand, there is no justification for any increase in the tariffs if the subscribers are not enjoying the services.

Even if they increase by 300%, what is the assurance that we are not going to continue paying for the services and we don’t get value for our money?

If they improve the quality of their services, then there will be justification for the increase and the subscribers will know that they would get value for their money.

We have been emphasising on this and we will continue to go against any tariff increase if the tacos refuse to do what they are supposed to do. We cannot continue to pay for the services we don’t enjoy, and they have to engage us before increasing the tariffs.

Your association has always been agitating for pay-as-youwatch tariffs on cable TV, why have you not achieved that?

There are various factors hindering this. There is politics in it. I think the National Assembly is not helping the matter. Majority of the subscribers too are not supporting our advocacy.

The association is doing it all alone but we will not relent. We can’t continue embracing those who are extorting us. You will remember that GOTV and DSTV lost many subscribers last year while they were trying to increase tariffs indiscriminately. We will not relent.

What do you expect in the sector from the government in 2025?

The government should buckle up on infrastructure. They should also make the policies that will drive the sector to the desired development to meet up with other developed countries.

They should also create level playground for all the players and carry all the stakeholders along while making a decision that affects the sector.

I particularly want to urge all the ministers involved in the sector to make sure they engage the subscribers associations from time to time because they are the ones who really know what is happening and what the people want in the sector.

What do you expect from the the operators as well?

For the operators, they must always enlighten their customers, engage them and collaborate with them through the subscribers associations if they want to move forward and get their requests from the government.

