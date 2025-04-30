Bilbao Bid To Complete Man United’s Ruin

Share

Athletic Bilbao are poised to compound Manchester United’s woes as they welcome the English giants to San Mamés for the first leg of their Europa League semi-final showdown tomorrow (8pm UK time).

Both teams have been involved in high-scoring affairs this season, with matches averaging more than two goals in the competition.

San Mamés, often a fortress for the Basque club, has seen an average of 2.67 goals per game in Europe, promising yet another entertaining encounter.

For Manchester United, this Europa League campaign has been a turbulent ride, reflective of their broader season struggles. After finishing undefeated in the group stage with five wins and three draws, United overcame Real Sociedad 5-2 on aggregate in the Round of 16, following a tight 1-1 draw in Spain and a resounding 4-1 triumph at Old Trafford.

Their quarter-final clash against Lyon produced even greater drama. After a 2-2 draw in France, Lyon took a commanding 4-2 lead in extra time in Manchester.

However, in a stunning late rally, United scored three goals in the final six minutes, with Harry Maguire netting a dramatic 121st-minute winner to keep their European hopes alive.

