Bilateral Relations: Nigeria, Malawi Deepen Parliamentary Ties

In a move to strengthen legislative diplomacy, Malawi’s First Deputy Speaker, Madalitso Kazombo, yesterday led a highprofile parliamentary delegation to the National Assembly in Abuja In his address during the visit to the Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives, Benjamin Kalu, the leader of Malawian delegation to Nigeria disclosed that his country can learn many things from Nigeria through diplomatic relations.

“Iron sharpens Iron” he explained even as he also observed that Nigeria has different delicious food. The lawmaker, who used the opportunity to commend Nigeria parliamentarians for their legislative hardwork further disclosed that his country got independent from Britain since 1964.

Speaking under the themed “Strengthening Parliamentary Ties between Nigeria and Malawi,” the Malawian lawmaker pledged his country determination to forge a lasting relation between them and Nigeria.

Malawian lawmaker further informed that the visit is aimed at enhancing bilateral cooperation, legislative capacity building as well as democratic governance between the two black nations.