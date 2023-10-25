Bilaad Devt Trust Empowers Young Women Entrepreneurs

In line with her sustainability initiatives hinged on tackling Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) concerns, the promoters and drivers of Bilaad Realty Limited, incorporated a Trust under the name Bilaad Development Trust (BDT) to address contemporary social issues in Nigeria, with a focus on three (3) thematic areas; Education, Entrepreneurship and Change Advocacy.

As part of an initiative to address education gaps, specifically, concerning women exclusion, mentoring, coaching, and catalyzing growth in the entrepreneurship space, Bilaad Development Trust (BDT) pioneered a concept called GEM HUNT.

The GEM HUNT series is targeted at addressing critical concerns including, but not limited to; underemployment caused by brain drain, stifling of the entrepreneurship space, and gender mainstreaming, especially as it concerns Education, Financial, and IT exclusion for vulnerable groups. GEM HUNT Series – 2.0 tagged “30 Under 30 Women in Business” was held October 3, 2023, at Shehu Musa Yar’ Adua Centre, Abuja-FCT.

The creative journey and expected outcomes of the process were built around Identifying and facilitating Small and Medium businesses, especially amongst women under age 30 in Nigeria. The State rounds of the GEM HUNT Series – 2 competition were held in all 36 States of the Federation, while the Zonal rounds took place in 6 selected States (Lagos, Kano, Bauchi, Enugu, Akwa Ibom, and Abuja- FCT), leading up to the Grand Finale in Abuja, FCT October 3, 2023.

GEM HUNT Series – 2 featured young, dynamic, and promising female entrepreneurs who were determined to scale their existing business ideas and have their eyes on the prize, courtesy of Bilaad Development Trust (BDT).

Dorcas Benjamin, a physically challenged entrepreneur focused on making leather footwear, stated that “people with disability should not depend on begging.” She urged people with physical disabilities to seek opportunities to build capacity and make meaningful impacts.

From a pool of 30 contestants, (female entrepreneurs under the age of 30) representing various States and Regions across the Federation, eight (8) winners emerged across different business categories: Services, Agriculture and agro-allied, Food Processing, and Fashion.

During the Grand Finale, a good number of contestants received business support in the form of cash contributions, and commitment from established Entrepreneurs and administrators for coaching and mentoring. Furthermore, some contestants had their products purchased on the spot, whilst receiving orders for future deliveries.

Coordinating Trustee for BDT, Sadiq Suleiman Abdullahi, said the Trust was set up to give back to society.

The elated winner of the Star Prize of N1 million, Elizabeth Omolabake, who came from Lagos to participate, said it is an opportunity to help scale her business. “First, it encourages me to keep putting in the work and proving that made-in-Nigeria products stand for quality.”