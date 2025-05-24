Bikiya Graham-Douglas honored at Nollywood Week Film Festival in Paris

Share

Talented actress, Bikiya Graham-Douglas has taken home the prestigious Audience Choice Award at the Nollywood Week Film Festival in Paris. This phenomenal achievement is a testament to Bikiya’s dedication to her craft and her ability to captivate audiences worldwide.

When asked about the notable award she received, she responded; “I’m completely overwhelmed with gratitude and joy! This award is not just a recognition of my work, but also a reminder that our stories matter and can resonate with people from different cultures and backgrounds. I’m honored to have been part of this amazing festival and can’t wait to continue sharing my stories with the world.”

Bikiya’s notable works include appearances in popular Nollywood films and television series, where she has shared the screen with some of the industry’s most renowned actors. Her dedication to her craft and her ability to portray complex characters with depth and nuance have earned her widespread recognition and acclaim.

The Nollywood Week Film Festival is a premier event that celebrates the best of Nigerian cinema, and we’re overjoyed that Bikiya’s work has been recognized by the Parisian audience. This award is a well-deserved acknowledgment of her talent, hard work, and passion for storytelling.

Share