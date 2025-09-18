BII, Odyssey Launch Financing Facility To Accelerate Mini-Grid For Businesses

British International Investment (BII), the United Kingdom (UK’s) development finance institution and impact investor, and Odyssey Energy Solutions, a technology company accelerating distributed energy in emerging markets, have launched a new financing facility to support the rollout out of electricity mini-grids for families and businesses across Nigeria.

With $7.5 million funding from BII, the facility leverages Odyssey’s proprietary procurement platform and supply chain credit solution to support mini-grid developers. The finance will be deployed to support Nigeria’s Distributed Access through Renewable Energy Scale-Up (DARES) program, backed by the World Bank, which aims to improve energy access for 17.5 million Nigerians.

Specifically, Odyssey works to bridge the gap between commitment and disbursement of DARES connections-based subsidies by addressing the financing bottleneck of upfront costs such as acquiring equipment and import duties.

Through this offering, developers can procure high-quality solar and energy storage equipment with minimal upfront capital, paying back as projects reach revenue-generating milestones.