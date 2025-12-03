BII, FCMB Support MSMEs In Northern Nigeria With $50m Credit Facility

British International Investment (BII), the UK’s development finance institution and impact investor, and First City Monument Bank (FCMB), a leading financial institution in Nigeria, have announced a $50 million credit facility aimed at driving growth and economic inclusion for Micro, Small, and Medium-sized Enterprises (MSMEs) in Nigeria.

According to a statement, under the partnership, BII will provide the credit facility to FCMB for onward lending to MSMEs.

The statement said that 70 per cent of the facility is dedicated to financing MSMEs in northern Nigeria, an area that is historically underserved by capital providers. The remaining 30% will be directed towards empowering womenowned businesses nationwide.

It will bridge the funding gap faced by MSMEs, in sectors critical for economic growth such as agriculture, trade and manufacturing. It will also promote financial inclusion by reaching underserved communities, foster innovation and strengthen the economic fabric of northern Nigeria.

In addition to access to capital, the initiative also supports internal capacity-building programmes and provides more refined market-opportunity assessments to drive growth.

The Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer, FCMB, Yemisi Edun, said: “Our partnership with British International Investment strengthens our ability to channel resources where they matter most, deepen financial access for underserved groups, and create pathways for long-term economic participation across the country.

As of September 2025, we provided over N533 billion credit lines to thousands of businesses nationwide.” She added that the facility expands the bank’s capacity to finance MSMEs, particularly in northern Nigeria and women-led businesses nationwide.

By widening access to capital, FCMB is enabling entrepreneurs to create jobs, drive innovation, and strengthen local industries.