Bigvai Jokotoye Calls Out Man Over Sensual Comment About His Underage Daughter

American-based Nigerian actor, Bigvai Jokotoye, has heavily criticized a man over his sensual comment about her underage daughter.

In a post shared via his Instagram page, the movie star posted a video of his little daughter attempting to speak Yoruba, of which the alleged paedophile made a derogatory, sensual and inappropriate comment on the video.

The alleged paedophile said, “E get the kind di8ck wey go touch her, all those Yoruba go sweet her to pronounce”.

A few hours after his derogatory comment, Bigvai called the man out on his Instagram page while posting a picture of him, advising others to avoid him.

Bigvai Jokotoye said, ‘Please guys if you see this guy around your underage girls, arrest him ooo. Only a paedophile would have written such a commentVickyjay233 is one.

