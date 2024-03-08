Bigshipment Sets To Launch Mobile App, Promises Seamless Services

Bigshipment Global Limited, a frontline Shipping and Logistics company, is poised to launch its Mobile App this March, a move the company is making to increase its customer base and also render seamless services to its existing customers.

According to the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the company, Kelvin Jacob Ajuzie, the app is developed to be user-friendly as well as provide various range of services that will ease ways of shipping for their customers.

The CEO expressed excitement about the launch of the mobile app, he said, “Bigshipment App is an all-in-one solution for seamless shipping! Whether you’re shipping packages from the US, UK China to Nigeria or around the globe, our user-friendly platform simplifies the process from start to finish.

“With intuitive features and reliable service, shipping has never been easier. Get ready to experience convenience like never before!”

Some of the features of the Mobile App include All delivery history on a single page; Keeping track of every delivery; Notifications from warehouse to delivery and Tracking your shipment on the go. The Mobile App simply allows you to have a hassle-free shipping experience wherever you may be.

Set for launch this March 2024, the Bigshipment Mobile App will be made available on Google Play and iOS store for downloads.