Bigjohny: Decade Of Laughter, Legacy, Mentorship

In Nigeria’s vibrant entertainment industry, Bigjohny has carved a niche for himself as a comedian and Master of Ceremonies (MC), blending wit, cultural pride, and impactful mentorship.

Born in Ibadan to parents from Edo State, and nurtured at the University of Ilorin where he studied Mass Communication, his 10-year journey is a testament to growth, creativity, and a passion for shaping the future of comedy.

His comedy journey began in 2014 at his elder brother’s school fellowship dinner. Since then, he has hosted over 1,000 events across corporate, religious, and social spheres, including 500 weddings in Nigeria and abroad, spanning Benin Republic, the UK, Spain, Germany, Northern Ireland, and Dubai. Laughter knows no boundaries with Bigjohny, who turns every event into an immersive blend of humor and seamless orchestration.

Highlights of his career include The Son of Jonathan (2025), a comedy special dedicated to his late father, a poignant mix of personal legacy and professional craft. His shows CLAP (2016) and CLAP Owambe (2021) earned critical acclaim, the latter bagging a nomination as Icebreaker Event of the Year at the Blingz Events Award. He has also won Events Compere of the Year (Blingz Events Award 2023) and Gospel MC of the Year (Ibadan Gospel Artists Awards 2022).

Bigjohny credits his family, especially his mother and comedians like Seyi Law, Dr. Smile, Forever, and Bovi as key influences. “They are storytellers who make the best of relatable things around them. Growing up in Ibadan gave me a lot of relatable funny experiences, it was the perfect blend,” he said. What sets him apart? “My strengths are relatable conversations, storytelling, and introducing new things into the industry as a creative,” he explained.

He has shared stages with comedy heavyweights such as AY, Akpororo, Seyi Law, Destalker, and others, moving from opening acts to headlining shows in Nigeria and the UK. His stint on JAMZ 100.1 FM’s Abula Junction (2020–2023) combined comedy with education on trending issues, helping audiences laugh while learning. Beyond the stage, he mentors young comedians, writes virtual books, speaks at seminars, and spearheads cultural initiatives such as the Miss Owambe pageant, which blends fashion, tradition, and women’s empowerment.

Fans can look forward to a new comedy special tour in 2026, as well as a special edition of CLAP Owambe in Ibadan, where “Comedy Meets Runway.” As he continues hosting events and nurturing talents, Bigjohny remains committed to using humor as a tool for unity, reflection, and upliftment. For him, comedy is not just entertainment, it’s legacy.

Looking ahead, he predicts transformation in Nigeria’s entertainment landscape: “Nigeria’s new-age entertainers are the best storytellers. In the next five years, the industry will raise new stars, force old ones to adapt, and leave others behind. Social media has made things easier. Anyone who taps into this wave will write their name in gold.”