Bigjohny Da Talkative Thrills Ibadan Fans With Masterful Stand-Up Performance

Nigerian stand-up comedian and master of ceremonies, Ojiebun John Taiwo, popularly known as Bigjohny Da Talkative, once again proved why he is a force in the entertainment industry with his recent show in Ibadan, Oyo State, titled “Bigjohny Da Talkative: The Son of Jonathan.”

Known for his satirical comedy on family, societal issues, childhood, and growing up, Bigjohny held the audience in rapt attention at Filmhouse Cinemas, Shoprite Dugbe. With conversational ease and characteristic finesse, he delivered an hour of laughter, weaving personal grief with socio-cultural observations and relatable anecdotes.

The event drew fans, entertainers, critics, and art enthusiasts. From family gatherings to social media quirks, his humour flowed seamlessly into reflections on personal loss, including the passing of his father. Bigjohny’s jokes struck a balance between levity and profound humanity, highlighting the awkward, unexpected, and often hilarious ways grief intersects with everyday life.

“When I started putting this show together,” he shared, “I prayed two prayers: that the show should be successful, and that I should not get too emotional talking to you.” He revealed that the show marked two years and three days since his father’s passing, describing his enduring love and longing.

He recounted touching moments of support from friends abroad, including offers of financial help and gestures of care that sometimes led to humorous misunderstandings. Reflecting on these, he said, “One of the good things about my dad’s death is that it was easy for me to use his passing as an excuse and get away with it.” He added, “Jonathan means gift. And I’m proud to say that that man is a gift to our family.”

Bigjohny’s performance captivated the audience, with moments of silence between jokes as powerful as the laughter itself. His ability to blend personal experience, societal commentary, and humour reinforces why his fan base continues to grow with each show.