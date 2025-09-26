Bigjohny Da Talkative: Comedy Will Always Be Relative, You Can’t Please Everyone

In Nigeria’s vibrant entertainment industry, Ojiebun John Taiwo, a.k.a Bigjohny Da Talkative, has carved a niche for himself as a comedian and Master of Ceremonies (MC), blending wit, cultural pride, and impactful mentorship.

In this interview with TONY OKUYEME, the multiple award-winning Bigjohny, who has hosted over 1,000 events across corporate, religious, and social spheres, shares his experience in the entertainment industry. He also talks about his creative process, passion for mentoring, challenges and other issues

What drew you to comedy initially, and how has your approach to humor evolved over the years?

I have always loved to watch comedy while growing up even though I was never passionate about doing comedy professionally. In 2013, I watched a show where a Comedian performed, made a correction.

How do you balance being funny with being a master of ceremonies? What skills transfer between the two roles?

Even though being a Comedian and MC are two different skills that are deeply interwoven for me. My being a comedian comes very handy as it puts me in a better position as an MC. My skill to write direct jokes, one liners and deep relatable joke sets have greatly help me with being effortlessly spontaneous and communicate better regardless of the audience.

Can you walk us through your creative process when developing new material?

Most of my materials are from my parents, wife, childhood memories and how much Nigeria is different from the other part of the world. Once the idea drops I write it down and whenever I see something that adds up, I keep joining it together. one liners can be instant while longer sets can take up to two years to totally finish the story. Once I try it once and it works, we’re good, if not I have to keep adjusting till it blends.

What sets Bigjohnny apart from his colleagues?

My major strengths as a Comedian and MC is my relatable conversations, art of story telling which influences how I connect with my audience and introduce new things to the industry as a creative.

What’s the most challenging audience you’ve ever worked with, and how did you handle it?

It was from an event from way back, a bank’s end of the year party that came with so much distractions when it was time for me to perform. It was touching getting them to listen and by the time they eventually did, it was time to get off stage and it was a struggle to do as expected.

How does your cultural background influence your comedy and MC work?

My cultural background has influenced me being a comedian and MC a whole lot. When I do comedy and host events where we have people from other tribes and nationalities, most of the jokes are comparisons, differences and the culture shocks I’ve experienced in both communities, putting my community in a beautiful light in the best possible way.

What responsibility do you feel to represent your community through your platform?

I am responsible for how my community is projected to the world and I’ve tried to portray them in the best way possible. if I have to talk about things that are not good enough in the community, I say it in a way that would bring about a solution to the said problem.

How do you navigate jokes about cultural topics while remaining respectful?

The truth is comedy will always be relative, you can’t please everyone you talk to but regardless you can hit a mark of say 95%. When I talk about cultural issues, it is mostly from the angle of how it affects me personally and how I believe it can be better nurtured, preserved and beautifully expressed. This has and will always put me in a better spot than talking about it from other angles.

What drives your passion for mentoring other comedians?

When I was growing as a Comedian, It took me a very long time to not just look like the value I carry and attract my worth and this breaks my heart when I see young creatives go through this phase too.

So whenever a young comedians speaks to me about mentorship, the first thing is I tell them is the ‘you don’t have to run as long as I did before you fly’.

What’s the most important advice you give to emerging performers?

Don’t chase money, chase excellence. Most of these new performers come into the job just because of how much people make and it breaks their heart when they don’t make enough or it’s taking them longer than expected to make it. When you consistently deliver excellence, it puts you at a better chance of attracting money than a creative who chases money.

Which of your awards means the most to you and why?

The Blingz Events Award was heart melting for me because the first time I was nominated for it was the year I won it. It was after eight years of consistently hosting weddings, I’ve always looked at the nominations and wished I could even be nominated at least. When I was nominated I was shocked, when I won it was heart melting

How has the comedy landscape changed since you started?

The comedy landscape has changed a lot since I started and almost everyone have adjusted their craft to fit into the new norm. It used to be very fast paced, louder voice and content created from abstracts.

Now, the new age comedy structure demands that you have to be informed, knowledgeable about various topics and more of a story teller to effortlessly thrive. Even the audience want to laugh and learn when they listen to you and who best controls a large part of the jokes if not the recipients.

What role do you think comedians should play in addressing social issues?

Social issues addressed by comedians easily gut the right audience because it catches the audience by surprise as it is wrapped around humour and before you know, you’re exposed to the information. Just like address social issues, there are social issues I get to know about by listening my colleagues too.

We have big platforms, some have always done it, others can also join, we comedians should continue to speak about for the best of the community and against the ills, it is the best we can do for the community that helps us thrive.

What does success mean to you beyond awards and recognition?

Beyond award, success for me is a life of impact and legacy. Apart from awards and influence, humanity will always come first for me. Away everything that comes with the job, the fact that I can help contribute my own quota to the happiness in the world is great.

There’s a lot sadness in the world and a small fragment of people that I am visible to are happy because of me and that makes me happy and fulfilled.

How do you maintain authenticity while appealing to diverse audiences?

As much as living in the UK has made me understand what other parts of the world looks like, respect for humanity is always the baseline.

Once I put humanity first, I wrap it up with my knowledge of the group of people I am trying to appeal to and then I serve in a dish of relatable Humour. Being funny is good but, being spontaneously relatable is effortlessly unscripted is all shades of authentic.

What legacy do you hope to leave in comedy and entertainment?

I want to be that creative who grew up in Ibadan and with consistency and strong passion for excellent delivery took over the world by surprise.

What’s next for you professionally and personally?

Professionally, we’re currently making promotions to launch into Europe, Middle East and other parts of Africa next year. Also, we’re planning both a comedy special and a traditional comedy show both in the United Kingdom and Nigeria.

Where do you see the entertainment industry in Nigeria in the next five years?

Nigeria’s new age entertainers are the best of story tellers and this is the future of entertainment. The entertainment industry in Nigeria is experiencing a shift and in the next five years, it would raise new people, force old people to blend into the new Norm and leave others behind.

To tag along in the new wave, social has made things easier and anyone who taps into the change that comes with it would write their name in gold in a few years to come.