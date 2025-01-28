‘Biggest Stock Market Crash Coming In February’

Share

The renowned author of Rich Dad Poor Dad, Robert Kiyosaki, has issued a bold prediction for the stock market.

According to a report by Economic Times, Kiyosaki, in his X handle, forecast that the “biggest stock market crash in history” would occur in February 2025.

According to Kiyosaki, this anticipated crash will send shockwaves through traditional investment markets, while also seeing it as a massive opportunity for those who act quickly.

Recall that in his 2013 book, Rich Dad’s Prophecy, Kiyosaki warned of an impending stock market crash that would dwarf previous economic downturns.

His latest tweet suggests that this prophecy is coming true, with the crash expected to occur in February 2025. The publication pointed out that Kiyosaki is, however, not deterred by the news; rather, he believes the crash wil present a great buying opportunity.

“In a crash, everything goes on sale,” he explained, pointing to assets like cars and houses becoming more affordable during a market collapse.

The “better news,” according to Kiyosaki, lies in the capital that will flow out of the stock and bond markets and into alternative investments, particularly Bitcoin.

He predicts that the cryptocurrency will experience explosive growth, describing it as “boom, boom, boom,” as investors seek safer, more profitable options. Kiyosaki has long been an advocate for Bitcoin, gold, and silver, urging followers to “get out of fake and into crypto.”

Kiyosaki’s endorsement of Bitcoin as a safe haven comes as the cryptocurrency continues to gain traction among both institutional and retail investors.

He believes that in times of market instability, Bitcoin presents a unique opportunity for growth, especially as traditional assets like stocks and bonds lose their appeal.

Furthermore, he states that even a small investment in Bitcoin-such as one Satoshi, the smallest unit of Bitcoin, could lead to significant wealth while others lose everything in the crash.

While Kiyosaki’s prediction about a historic stock market crash in February 2025 may sound alarming, it reflects his long-standing belief in the cyclical nature of financial markets.

He’s known for his contrarian views, particularly his skepticism of conventional financial systems, and his advice often encourages people to think outside the box when it comes to investing.

As the date for Kiyosaki’s predicted market crash draws nearer, the world will be watching closely to see whether his prophecy comes to fruition. In the meantime, he urges investors to get on board with Bitcoin before it “booms, boom, boom.”

Share

