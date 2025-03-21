Biggest Obstacle To Osimhen’s Transfer To Juventus Reported

Share

Juventus are the main Italian club who wish to sign Victor Osimhen in the summer. And now according to Il Mattino, the biggest hurdle the Turin club face in their pursuit of the Super Eagles striker will be Napoli President, Aurelio De Laurentiis.

The newspaper said Juventus will have to negotiate Osimhen’s transfer with the Napoli owner because the 75 million euros release clause on the striker applies only to foreign clubs.

Juventus will therefore have to deal with De Laurentiis, who may not be willing to negotiate with a direct rival in Serie for the player. Il Mattino therefore predicted that such a negotiation would be “complicated”.

“Juventus have been negotiating with his agent for some time, but they know that there is a clear problem called De Laurentiis,” the newspaper reported.

“The owner of Napoli is not willing to negotiate the sale of the Nigerian to a direct competitor in Serie A, so much so that the clause of 75 Million Euros is only valid for abroad.

“Therefore, they need to sit around a table and find an agreement. “Is this possible? The ways of the market are infinite, but it is complicated.”

Share

Please follow and like us:

Share this: Facebook

X

More

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Threads

Email

