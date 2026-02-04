Biggest Nigerian Players Who Moved During The 2026 Winter Transfer Window

The 2026 winter transfer window produced major movements involving Nigerian footballers across Europe, Asia and the Middle East. From established Super Eagles stars seeking fresh challenges to younger players going out on loan for game time and development, the window reflected the wide reach and continued relevance of Nigerian talent in global football. AJIBADE OLUSESAN, in his report, takes a detailed look at the biggest Nigerian players who changed clubs during the January 2026 transfer window, the circumstances behind their moves, and what the transfers mean for their careers going forward.

Precious Benjamin (Hoffenheim to Altach)

Young striker Precious Benjamin joined Austrian club Altach on loan from Bundesliga side Hoffenheim until the end of the season. The 19-year-old Flying Eagles forward was Altach’s first winter signing. He joined Hoffenheim just over a year ago and has been part of the first-team squad this season. The loan move is aimed at giving him regular playing time and further development in European football, as he continues his progression at club and youth international level.

Muhammad Tijani (Slavia Prague to Nyíregyháza Spartacus)

Former Flying Eagles striker Muhammad Tijani moved to Hungarian club Nyíregyháza Spartacus FC on loan from Czech giants Slavia Prague for the rest of the season. The 25-year-old has spent the last three seasons on loan, including spells at Plymouth Argyle and Sigma Olomouc. A member of Nigeria’s squad at the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations, Tijani is still seeking stability and consistent form.

Salim Fago Lawal (From NK Istra to Viktoria Plzen)

Salim Fago Lawal completed a permanent move to Czech side Viktoria Plzen from Croatian club NK Istra, signing a three-and-a-half-year contract. The 23-year-old forward impressed in Croatia with 15 goals and two assists, performances that earned him a Super Eagles call-up and an Africa Cup of Nations appearance. His move reflects Viktoria Plzen’s ambition and Lawal’s rising profile.

Emmanuel Dennis (Unattached to Brøndby)

Former Super Eagles forward Emmanuel Dennis also made a fresh start during the winter window, completing a move to Danish club Brøndby on a contract that runs until the summer of 2028. Dennis had been without a club since his release by Nottingham Forest last summer. The 28-year-old striker went through a trial period at Brøndby, where he impressed the coaching staff with his fitness, attitude and attacking quality.

His performances during training earned him a long-term contract, offering him a chance to revive his career after a difficult period. Once regarded as one of Nigeria’s most exciting forwards, Dennis has struggled for stability in recent seasons. The move to Denmark provides a calmer environment and regular football, which could help him rediscover the form that once made him a key player in Belgium, Germany and England.

Victor Moses Begins (Unattached to Kyzylorda)

Veteran winger Victor Moses returned to club football during the winter window, signing for FC Kaysar Kyzylorda ahead of the 2026 Kazakhstan Premier League season. The 35-year-old former Super Eagles star was most recently with Luton Town, where he was released in May 2025 after a short spell. Kaysar confirmed his signing in a statement, describing him as a player with vast top-level experience.

Moses has signed a one-year contract and will wear jersey number 11. The club believes his experience will help guide younger players and push the team towards a top-half finish, or even a title challenge. Moses enjoyed a glittering career, winning the Premier League with Chelsea, Serie A with Inter Milan and the Africa Cup of Nations with Nigeria in 2013. His move to Kazakhstan marks another chapter in a long and successful journey.

William Troost-Ekong (Al Kholood, to Al Ahli)

Former Super Eagles captain William Troost-Ekong also made a notable move during the winter window, joining Qatari side Al Ahli SC on a contract that runs until June 2028. The 32-year-old defender arrives from Saudi Pro League club Al Kholood, where he spent the past 18 months as a key figure in defence.

Al Ahli announced the signing on their official social media pages with the message: “He’s here, he’s ready. Welcome to the club William. Let’s make history together.” Ekong’s arrival is part of Al Ahli’s plan to strengthen their defensive structure as they aim to climb the Qatar Stars League table.

The club is currently midtable and believes Ekong’s leadership and experience will be vital in the second half of the season. During his time at Al Kholood, Ekong made nearly 50 appearances, captained the side and helped them maintain their top-flight status.

His calmness on the ball, aerial strength and organisational skills made him one of the most reliable defenders in the squad. The former Super Eagles skipper recently retired from international football to focus fully on his club career.

He earned over 80 caps for Nigeria and led the team in several Africa Cup of Nations tournaments and World Cup qualifying campaigns. For Al Ahli, Ekong brings not just defensive quality but also leadership, professionalism and a winning mentality developed over years in Europe, Africa and the Middle East.

Terem Moffi (OGC Nice to FC Porto)

Super Eagles striker Terem Moffi secured a high-profile move during the winter window, joining Portuguese giants FC Porto from French side Nice. Porto confirmed the signing of the 26-year-old striker on loan until the end of the season, with an €8million option to buy.

According to Portuguese newspaper O Jogo, the deal also includes performancerelated bonuses and a clause that would give Nice 10 percent of any future resale profit. Moffi’s recent career has been affected by injuries and off-field issues. He returned to action in March last year after recovering from an anterior cruciate ligament injury suffered during the 2024/25 pre-season.

This season, he scored three goals in 15 appearances for Nice. However, he has not played since late November following an incident involving Nice supporters, which reportedly included an assault and racist abuse. The striker subsequently went on sick leave, bringing his season to a halt.

Although he has continued individual training, Moffi will need time to regain full match sharpness before fitting into Porto coach Francesco Farioli’s plans. Still, Porto believe his pace, strength and finishing ability can add depth to their attack as they compete domestically and in Europe.

Frank Onyeka (Brentford to Coventry City)

Super Eagles midfielder Frank Onyeka left Premier League side Brentford on loan to join Coventry City in the EFL Championship until the end of the season.

The 28-year-old struggled for regular playing time at Brentford, managing just 88 minutes of Premier League football and starting only one league match. With limited opportunities, Onyeka decided to move in search of consistent action. He attracted interest from clubs in both Spain and England, including Valencia and Sheffield United, but Coventry City, managed by former England international Frank Lampard, won the race for his signature.

Coventry had pursued Onyeka for weeks and continued talks even after initial delays, as Brentford wanted to secure a replacement first. The deal eventually went through, helped by Onyeka’s determination to leave and Coventry’s persistence. The loan move includes an option to buy, while Onyeka remains under contract at Brentford until 2027.

Coventry are currently pushing for promotion and sit at the top of the Championship table, though their lead has narrowed. Lampard is expected to rely on Onyeka’s energy, tackling and experience as the promotion race intensifies. The Nigerian could make his debut against Oxford United and becomes the fourth Nigerian to play for Coventry, following Yakubu Aiyegbeni, Dele Adebola and Bright Enobakhare.

Ademola Lookman (Atalanta to Atletico Madrid)

Super Eagles forward Ademola Lookman was arguably the biggest Nigerian name to move during the winter window, as he finally secured a long-desired exit from Italian side Atalanta.

After months of uncertainty and transfer drama, Atletico Madrid reached a late agreement with Atalanta to sign the winger just before the window closed. The move ended Lookman’s prolonged struggle to leave Bergamo and marked a major step in his career.

Renowned transfer expert Gianluca Di Marzio reported that Atletico acted swiftly after Lookman’s proposed move to Turkish giants Fenerbahce collapsed at the final stage, despite the Nigerian already agreeing personal terms with the Istanbul club. With that option off the table, Atletico Madrid opened talks with Atalanta and quickly found common ground.

Although Lookman initially paused to weigh his options after the failed Fenerbahce deal, further discussions soon paved the way for his move to Spain. Atalanta reportedly preferred selling the player to Atletico rather than other interested clubs and permitted him to travel for talks.

Atletico manager Diego Simeone personally spoke with Lookman, while the La Liga club improved its salary offer to convince the winger. Transfer insider Matteo Moretto later confirmed that the deal was completed, with Atalanta set to receive €35 million plus €5 million in performance-related bonuses.

Lookman is expected to sign a fiveyear contract at the Metropolitano Stadium, earning around €6 million per season plus bonuses. He has already arrived in Madrid to undergo medical tests ahead of the official unveiling.