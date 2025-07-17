BigBrother Naija Season 10 Winner To Clinch N150m On Oct 5

MultiChoice Nigeria, yesterday announced that Africa’s biggest reality television show, Big Brother Naija Season 10 will hit the screen soon.

It also added that the premiere would hold over two nights from July 26 and 27, stressing that the new season promises 10 weeks of captivating drama, strategic gameplay and unparalleled entertainment, culminating in the grand finale on October 5.

The organisers added that the audition process was meticulously designed to unearth the most engaging and dynamic personalities from across Nigeria.

Recall that the audition registrations were held from May 3 to 7, followed by rigorous in-person auditions conducted in Lagos, Abuja, and Enugu from May 16 to 18.

Speaking on the upcoming season, Busola Teju mola, Executive Head, General Entertainment, MultiChoice Group, said: “Today we are not just announcing another season, we are celebrating a legacy.” While the official theme for Season 10 will be unveiled on the premiere night, viewers can anticipate a fresh wave of excitement.

The beloved Ebuka Obi-Uchendu is returning as host, guiding viewers through every twist and turn of the season. This 10th season also has the highest prize at stakevalued at a whopping N150 million.

Fans can catch the premier live on July 26 and 27 exclusively on Africa Magic Showcase, Family and Showmax at 7 PM WAT. The Sunday live eviction shows will also air exclusively on these channels. The 24/7 live stream will be available on DStv Channel 198, GOtv Channel 49, and on Showmax.

Tejumola said: “BBNaija has become more than just a television show; it is a living, breathing cultural force. “It has given voice to a new generation of talent, creatives, entertainers, and the influencer community, and it has refined what homegrown entertainment can achieve when it is done at scale with intention and ambition.”

With a two-night opening live show for Big Brother Naija Season 10, the season is poised to build upon the legacy of its predecessors, with fans expecting a more dynamic and entertaining experience.