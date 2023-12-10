Big Wins at African Fashion Designers’ Award

At the sixth edition of African Fashion Designers Awards founded by Olasunkanmi Dasilva, Nollywood actors, Fashion influencers and fashion designers were honoured for their esteemed contributions to the growth of Nigerian culture and fashion. At the award ceremony, which took place at in Lagos recently, the runway was lit with designs of young talented indigenous fashion entrepreneurs in Nigeria, who showcased Nigeria and African culture and heritage through their creativity.

There was a long list of Top Celebrities that were honoured. To name a few, Ugochukwu Paul Monye, CEO, Ugo Monye, was honoured with a Lifetime Achievement Award; Actress Nancy Isime got the African most stylish female fashion influencer of the year award; Kate Henshaw won the African fashion iconic fitness entrepreneur of the year 2023; Jeremiah Ogbodo, popularly known as Swankyjerry, won the African life image Consultant of the year award; Nigeria’s vivacious Eccentric TV/ Event host, style influencer and runway assassin, Denrele Edun was honoured as African Iconic Fashion influencer of the year in the male category.

Speaking about the event, the founder, Olasunkanmi Dasilva, stated: “This is the sixth edition and we have been pushing so hard to ensure that we keep the consistency going. This year’s theme is titled ‘Fashion Preneur’. This is for those young fashion entrepreneurs. We want to see how we can come together to embrace everyone in terms of culture and heritage. This is also to encourage young designers from the slum. This event gives designers a platform to showcase their creations to the world. Some of them, this is their first time while some others are inhouse designers from previous editions.

“We have 12 designers here today. The maximum of pieces is 15. Although some are able to do eight pieces, some 10 and some even six. Every year has a theme and every theme is totally different and unique in their way. So, every year, we come up with something different to bring designers together, unite them, so that they can also share ideas in terms of creativity from one another. “For those we are honouring with awards, this is based on how they have been promoting the African and Nigerian culture and based on how they have been impactful in their businesses and to the youths also,” Dasilva said Other winners at the double dose event were House of Viola Pelle as the African Fashion Brand of the year; Mumini fashion as the African fashion brand of the year (Male); 1981 clothing as the African Fash- ion Designer of the year (male); Mimaxclusive as the African Fashion Designer of the year (female) to name a few.