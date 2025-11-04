Big Tuesday In Europe As PSG, Bayern Clash

…Liverpool host Real, Arsenal face Prague

Football fans are in for a real treat tonight as Europe’s biggest clubs go head-to-head in another exciting round of the UEFA Champions League.

The standout fixture sees Bayern Munich travel to France to face defending champions Paris Saint-Germain (PSG). Vincent Kompany’s men are in stunning form, winning all 15 of their games so far this season.

They will, however, face a stern test against Luis Enrique’s PSG, who have not had it all their way domestically. PSG have suffered a league defeat to Marseille and been held to draws by Lille, Strasbourg, and Lorient.

Yet, in the Champions League, they’ve been almost unstoppable, beating Atalanta, Barcelona, and Bayer Leverkusen with an impressive 13-3 aggregate score. All eyes will be on Harry Kane, who has been in deadly form for Bayern with 21 goals in just 14 games. The English striker will be eager to add to his tally when he takes the pitch in Paris.

Elsewhere, Real Madrid face Liverpool at Anfield, a fixture that always delivers drama. When these two sides met last November, Liverpool secured a 2-0 win during a strong spell that saw them top both the Premier League and the expanded Champions League table.

A lot has changed since then. Former Liverpool midfielder Xabi Alonso is now in charge of Real Madrid, and he has steadied the team after a difficult period under Carlo Ancelotti. With new attacking signings, Madrid will look to exploit Liverpool’s defence and reverse last year’s result.

Meanwhile, Arsenal continue their excellent form under Mikel Arteta as they travel to face Slavia Prague. The Gunners are chasing a tenth straight win in all competitions and boast one of Europe’s best defences.

They have not conceded in their last seven matches and have allowed only three goals in 15 games, all against top Premier League sides Liverpool, Manchester City, and Newcastle.