Big Sports Dialogue To Revolutionise Sector –Ebueku

The chairman of the Local Organising Committee of the Big Sports Dialogue 1.0, Osaze Ebueku, has said the event will surely revolutionise Nigeria’s sports sectors.

While officially launching the event at a press conference, Ebueku underscored the urgent need to transform Nigeria’s sports industry into a driver of economic growth, job creation, and national pride.

“On November 24, 2025, Lagos will host the most consequential gathering of sports leaders, policymakers, investors, and media voices in Nigeria’s history,” he said.

“Big Dialogue 1.0 is not just a conference, it’s a movement backed by the National Sports Commission and RHINSE (Renewed Hope Initiative for Nigeria’s Sports Economy). We unite to transform sports into an engine for economic growth, job creation, and national pride.”

He highlighted Nigeria’s untapped sports potential, noting that Nigeria’s sports potential is undeniable. He added, “From the roar of the Super Eagles to the triumphs of our athletes on the global stage, we have talent, passion, and resilience. Yet, our contribution to the GDP—0.33% in 2021, 0.31% in 2020—tells a story of untapped promise. But today, we break the cycle.”