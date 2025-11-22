The organizers of the Big Sports Dialogue 1.0, have said the event coming on the heels of the Super Eagles’ failure to qualify for the 2026 FIFA World Cup, marking the country’s second consecutive absence from the tournament, emphasizing that event will diagnose and recommend surgical procedures to abort feature occurrence.

The event scheduled to take place on Monday, November 24, in Lagos, is set to address the pressing issues plaguing Nigerian sports. Themed “Reshaping Nigeria’s Sports Ecosystem,” the dialogue aims to bring together key stakeholders, policymakers, investors, and media professionals to chart a new course for Nigerian sports.

The event will focus on policy reform, private-sector collaboration, athlete centered development, and media amplification. In a statement on Wednesday, veteran sports journalist Sylvanus Ofekun emphasized that the dialogue is a movement aimed at aligning the sports sector with the national economic agenda.

The event is expected to produce a National Sports Blueprint that addresses infrastructure gaps, funding challenges, and governance inefficiencies. The National Sports Commission, under the mandate of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, will be complemented by this initiative.

The commission has been tasked with driving sports development in the country, and the Big Sports Dialogue 1.0 is seen as a crucial step towards achieving this goal. The event is a call to action for all Nigerians to come together and shape the future of sports in the country. It is expected to be a landmark event that will shape the future of Nigerian sports and provide a roadmap for sustainable growth and development.