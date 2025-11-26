New Telegraph

November 26, 2025
Big Sports Dialogue 1.0, New Dawn For Nigerian Sports –Akerejola

The inaugural Big Sports Dialogue 1.0 has sparked widespread excitement across the Nigerian sports community, earning praise for its clarity, courage, and bold attempt to reset the nation’s sports trajectory.

Stakeholders from every corner of the ecosystem commended the initiative and called for the dialogue to become a continuous national platform.

The high-level gathering—conceptualised and convened by Aaron Akerejola, one of Nigeria’s leading sports broadcasters and reform advocates— brought together the most influential voices in the industry to map out a practical blueprint for sports transformation.

Chairman of the Organising Committee, Osaze Ebueku, said the event proved that the desire for reform is strong and widespread.

