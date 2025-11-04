Big Shaxxy’s TikTok Video Hits 1.9m Views As  She Reaches New Milestone

Seventeen-year-old Nigerian content creator, Big Shaxxy has reached another milestone in her growing digital career, after one of her recent videos on TikTok surpassed 1.9 million views.

The viral post, featuring a traditional-inspired outfit and a performance rooted in Nigerian cultural expression, continues to draw widespread attention across the platform.

Known off-screen as Sharon Uwazie Chimudiebube, Shaxxy has steadily built a reputation for expressive performances and relatable storytelling.

Her ability to combine acting with digital creativity has helped her develop a loyal audience, with more than 850,000 followers and over 85 million likes on TikTok.

The video’s success highlights how Shaxxy’s content blends entertainment with elements of Nigerian identity and everyday experiences, a style that has become a hallmark of her work. Her natural screen presence, confidence, and ease before the camera have been key to her growing appeal among young audiences.

Originally from Mbaise Local Government Area in Imo State and now based in Port Harcourt, Shaxxy balances her undergraduate studies with an active creative career.

A former student of Archdeacon Crowther Memorial Girls’ School, she began exploring storytelling and performance at an early age before finding a wider audience through social media.

“I use acting and content creation to express emotion and share stories that people can connect with,” she says. “Influencing gives me space to inspire others and show real parts of my life.”

Her recent success adds to a broader wave of young Nigerian creators using short-form video to shape online entertainment.

According to Statista (2024), Nigeria ranks among the top three TikTok markets in Africa, with millions of active users contributing to a fast-growing creative ecosystem.

A media analyst based in Lagos notes that creators like Shaxxy are “reshaping Nigeria’s digital storytelling landscape” by merging creativity, culture, and self-expression in ways that resonate globally.

As her audience continues to expand, Shaxxy’s consistent growth reflects both her creative discipline and the rise of a generation redefining how young Africans connect through media.

Her 1.9-million-view milestone may be one of many to come — a sign of how far digital storytelling can reach when talent meets opportunity.