Big Scramble: Juve, Milan, Napoli Battle For Boniface

Super Eagles striker, Victor Boniface, is on the verge of a lucrative transfer to Serie A, with his prolific goal-scoring performances for Bayer Leverkusen this season attracting interest from Italian powerhouses.

Despite his current injury, Boniface remains highly coveted, with reports from Italy-based Football Italia revealing that Juventus, Napoli, and AC Milan are all vying for his signature, ready to invest approximately €40 million in the Nigerian striker.

Since his €20.5 million move from Union Saint-Gilloise last summer, the 23-year-old has been a standout performer for Bayer Leverkusen, notching an impressive 16 goals across competitions, with 10 in the Bundesliga alone. His stellar contributions have seen Leverkusen more than double their initial investment in just six months.

Italian giants Juventus are planning a significant move, while Napoli see Boniface as the ideal successor to compatriot Victor Osimhen. With interest from Serie A’s elite clubs, the Super Eagles’ superstar could headline a blockbuster summer transfer.