Big Relief For Chelle As Dele-Bashiru Out For Just One Week

Super Eagles, coach Eric Chelle, can breathe a sigh of relief after medical tests confirmed that Fisayo Dele-Bashiru will only be out for two games due to an ankle injury.

The Lazio midfielder picked up the injury in their goalless draw against Venezia, limping off in the 40th minute after suffering a sprain. Initial fears suggested a lengthy layoff, sparking concerns about his availability for Nigeria’s FIFA World Cup qualifiers in March.

However, Lazio coach, Marco Baroni, had promised an assessment before their Coppa Italia clash, and now, the results are in—Dele-Bashiru will only miss two matches.

He will only be unavailable for the Coppa Italia tie with Inter Milan tomorrow and the Serie A face-off with AC Milan this weekend.

This is a massive boost for Chelle, who sees the 23-year-old as a key figure in the Super Eagles’ midfield for the upcoming qualifiers against Rwanda and Zimbabwe.

