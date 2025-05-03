Big Jackets As New Slay Style

Share

There is a thin line between trench coats, Kimono jackets and the big suit jackets that are in trend presently.

It’s the popular demand for couture tailors to recreate with Ankara fabrics and the three-piece suit ladies have made their must-have.

These jackets are long like the coats worn in winter season but with a matching stylish pants and Camisole. Some come in only two-piece, pants and the big jacket, while other types are three-piece, i.e pants, with matching jackets and Camisole.

The most interesting thing about this trending complete suit is that, the jacket can be paired with jeans and another top. The pants can be paired with a different shirt.

No matter the look you crave, these big jackets provide desired comfort, encourage mix and match and wade off cold as well.

