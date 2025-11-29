Big Fight In France: Monaco Welcome High- Flying PSG

AS Monaco and Paris Saint-Germain meet at Stade Louis II in what promises to be one of the standout fixtures of Ligue 1’s match week 14. PSG arrive in Monaco on a three-match winning streak against Les Rouge et Blanc and will look to maintain their stronghold at the top of the table.

The hosts, meanwhile, enter the contest in mixed form and low on confidence after a run of inconsistent results. Monaco’s recent performances have been unconvincing, with their last five games yielding a sequence of losses, a solitary win and a draw.

Their 2-2 result against Pafos FC in the Champions League once again highlighted their defensive vulnerabilities. Despite playing at home, MonaBig fight in France: Monaco welcome high-flying PSG co understand that this match presents one of their toughest challenges of the season and will require a much improved strategy if they hope to stand a chance.

Folarin Balogun remains their biggest attacking threat. The 24-year-old scored in the midweek European fixture and has already contributed four goals and an assist in Ligue 1 this season, making him the player PSG’s defenders must keep a close eye on.

PSG enter the match in strong form and full of momentum after a thrilling 5-3 victory over Tottenham Hotspur in the Champions League. Their attacking quality was on full display in that game, but the defensive frailties they showed are something Luis Enrique will be eager to iron out.

Even so, the league leaders look sharp and reliable, having won four of their last five matches across all competitions. Vitinha has been particularly outstanding, scoring a remarkable hat-trick against Spurs and proving once again how influential he is in PSG’s midfield.

His creativity and energy are likely to trouble Monaco throughout the contest. The visitors hold the better form heading into this encounter.

PSG have won their last three matches, have not lost to Monaco in their previous five meetings and continue to show the consistency required of title contenders.