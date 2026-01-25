Award-winning Nigerian singer and songwriter Temilade Openiyi, popularly known as Tems, has revealed the inspiration behind her song “Big Daddy”, describing it as a feel-good track rooted in personal observation.

Speaking during a recent interview, the singer explained that the song was inspired by an experience with a particular kind of personality.

According to Tems, the lyrics reflect her thoughts on individuals who prioritise appearances over inner growth.

“Big Daddy was inspired by an experience with a type of person,” she said. “I would describe the type of person as someone who wants to look cool but doesn’t work on themselves internally.

“It translates to someone who wants control but doesn’t really add any value.”

Tems noted that the song captures a light-hearted mood while subtly addressing deeper character traits she has encountered, making it relatable to listeners who have had similar experiences.

The Nigerian artist rose to international fame after featuring on Wizkid’s 2020 hit single Essence, which climbed to number nine on the Billboard Hot 100 chart following the release of its remix featuring Justin Bieber.

The song marked a major turning point in her career and introduced her to a global audience.

Since then, Tems has earned several prestigious accolades, including Grammy Awards, American Music Awards and BET Music Awards.

She is currently signed to RCA Records in the United States, continuing to build a strong presence on the global music scene.