Big Chinni Paints A Tale Of Love, Culture In ‘Ololufe’ Visuals

Nigerian singer Oluchi Anyikaeme Faith, popularly known as Big Chinni, has unveiled the visuals for her song “Ololufe,” a track off her Double Love Dose project.

The video combines village scenes with nature-inspired settings, creating a storytelling atmosphere that immediately draws viewers in.

With clean cinematic visuals and carefully crafted frames, the production reflects themes of love, culture and identity. The song itself explores affection and emotional connection, delivered through melodic rhythms and Big Chinni’s expressive vocals.

Speaking about the concept behind the visuals, Big Chinni said the project was deliberately designed to communicate different experiences and emotions.

“The video is very intentional. It’s just portraying different scenarios. It has a lot to show and a lot to portray. I cant really explain till you see it,” she said.

She also described the filming process as smooth and enjoyable.

“The video shoot experience was okay, everything made sense,” she added.

One of the striking scenes in the video shows the singer in a village setting, dressed in traditional attire with her hair plaited and surrounded by dancers, highlighting the Afrocentric theme of the production.

Other scenes were shot in lush surroundings filled with plants, giving the visuals a refreshing natural feel that complements the song’s mood.

Directed by Prince Solomon, the video blends storytelling with vibrant imagery. The project was executively produced by Bankerz Musik.

Big Chinni has been steadily building a presence in Nigeria’s music scene with her Afro-inspired sound and storytelling approach.

“Ololufe” is one of the songs from her Double Love Dose project, which showcases her evolving style and artistic direction. The video is now available on major streaming platforms, including YouTube.