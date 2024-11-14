Big Challenge Getting Children To Eat Healthy Foods, ‘Motherhood With Mo’ Boss, Morountodun

Share

Mrs Morountodun Okuku has said that getting children to eat enough healthy foods is now a big challenge, especially when they are drawn to sugary snacks and junk food.

Okuku, the proprietress of a specialised eatery for children, ‘Motherhood With Mo’ in a press statement dated Monday November 11, 2024, which she personally signed, said her desire to cook for children started with her being a mother of three.

“It’s a big challenge getting children to eat enough healthy foods, especially when they’re so drawn to sugary snacks and junk food.

It can be tough to get them excited about veggies and whole foods when they’re surrounded by so many processed options.

“I make sure my children’s meals are balanced by including a mix of protein, veggies, fruits, and healthy fats in every meal. I like to use colourful lingredients like bell peppers, carrots, and other veggies, along with things like yogurt and smoothies to add extra nutrition.

“Since my children can be picky, I focus on making meals they’ll actually enjoy, while making sure they’re getting the right nutrients to stay healthy.

“Motherhood with Mo focuses on creating fun, nutritious, and easy-to-make lunchbox meals for children. I share creative ideas and recipes that not only make lunchtime exciting but also ensure that kids are getting the right balance of nutrients.

“Whether it’s using colourful fruits and veggies, healthy snacks, or incorporating cultural dishes, my goal is to make sure that every meal is something children will love while being mindful of their health and preferences.

“I also try to make the process as simple as possible for busy parents, offering time-saving tips, meal prep ideas, and ways to get kids involved in the kitchen.

“Like many parents, I wanted to make sure my children were getting healthy, delicious meals that they would actually enjoy. I’ve always loved cooking, and I realized early that if I wanted my children to have a healthy relationship with food, it had to start at home,” she said.

According to her, watching her children try new foods has taught her that what she thinks they’ll love might not always work, adding that she learned to be flexible and keep experimenting.

These experiences, she said, have helped her figure out what children actually want to eat, while still making it healthy and fun.

