Big Brother Titans Winner, Khosi Involved In Auto Crash (VIDEO)

The winner of the Big Brother Titans, Khosi Twala was reportedly involved in a car accident in Mozambique on Sunday morning.

According to the reports, the reality star was in the car with her boyfriend, mother, along with fellow Big Brother Titans contestants, Marvin Achi and Mmeli Khumalo.

The car was said to have swerved off the road and crashed into a tree in the coastal city of Maputo.

However, Khosi and her companions were taken to a local hospital, where they were treated for minor injuries and have all since been discharged from the hospital and are recovering at their hotel.

Khosi is a 24-year-old law graduate and a model from Soweto, South Africa. She also won Big Brother Titans in 2023, becoming the first woman to win the show.

She is known for her intelligence, beauty, and sense of humor.

Reacting to the development, Khosi’s fans are relieved to hear that she is safe and recovering from the accident.

Khosi has not yet spoken publicly about the accident as of the time of filing the report, but she is expected to issue a statement soon.

You did not lie khosi and friends were involved in an accident they survived https://t.co/kMnBBsKfgR pic.twitter.com/2VxFX5qs1J — ooooo (@LimaMali18) August 8, 2023