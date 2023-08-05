Big Brother Parrot Exposes Ike’s Conversation To Pimping Venita To Big Men (Video)

While the housemates listened, the parrot kept on talking, as it mentioned Ike’s statements where he admitted to organizing parties for his friends and providing them with BBNaija ladies for them to pimp.

He mentioned Venita Akpofure as one of the women he frequently connected with his friends.

In Ike’s words: “I make money from PR, we organize parties and these boys call me to arrange big Brother babes for them. Venita knows how many times I have called her.

“I make the most money when I give BBNaija girls to ballers including Venita.”

Ike’s statement stirred up discussions among the housemates, adding more drama to the current BBNaija reality show.

Netizens have taken to their comment section to react to the parrot statement.

See some reactions below:

Global Ken: “Ike made a veryyyyyyyyyy big mistake gisting about it in the first place.”

nora: “Omo the parrot thing doesn’t make sense sha now the housemates would be fearing to gossip and their gossip sweet die.”

na_hzar: “Make parrot talk mercy own about ike. biggy must come out.”

thick girly: “Why won’t she know who it is, when it’s true.”

Debbie_Apedo: “And they are talking about my Bayeeee kissing boys in the house.”

Queennimash: “Reunion go start inside the house.”

Quintasha: “Too bad Venita, if u get a boyfriend he go hear ha! Nawaoo.”

ABENA: “This parrot will play plots and gossip. People are in trouble. Pere’s own is next. Tag me when it comes.”

