Big Brother Naija Was A Mistake – Dee One

Former Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) housemate, Aderombi Adedayo Martin, popularly known as Dee-One, has revealed that joining the reality TV show was one of the biggest mistakes of his life.

Dee-One, a comedian who participated in the BBNaija “Double Wahala” Season in 2018, was evicted just 22 days into the show.

Despite his short stay, he quickly became a recognizable face due to his controversial takes and bold social commentary on social media.

However, speaking in a recent interview, Dee-One admitted that the show did not give him the long-term boost he had hoped for in his career.

“Big Brother Naija was a mistake that happened in my life. Big Brother did not really help me like that,” he said.

The comedian further noted that many former housemates continue to struggle after leaving the house, despite the fame and spotlight.

Singling out two well-known alumni, Kiddwaya and White Money, Dee-One questioned their career choices and public image.

According to him, Kiddwaya’s flamboyant lifestyle does not align with reality, describing it as a “Fake life.” On the other hand, he advised White Money, winner of BBNaija Season 6, to focus on his strength in cooking rather than music.

“There are a lot of people who went to Big Brother Naija who today are struggling with what to eat. White Money was one of the people who encouraged me to start talking online.

“He knows about the jollof, but the music is not it. Kiddwaya is not as rich as he portrays himself. Why is he living a fake life?” Dee-One said.

While BBNaija has transformed the lives of several participants, Dee-One’s take highlights a different side of the show, the struggles and uncertainties many housemates face once the cameras stop rolling.